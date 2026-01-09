Rio Tinto and Glencore eye $207 billion mining mega-merger
Rio Tinto and Glencore are back at the table, talking about a possible merger that could create the world's biggest mining company—worth a massive $207 billion.
After Glencore approached Rio Tinto in late 2024 but a deal did not proceed, these fresh talks kicked off again at the end of 2025.
What's actually happening?
If it goes ahead, Rio Tinto might take over Glencore through a share swap, but they've got until February 5, 2026 to make things official or walk away.
This move isn't just about size—it reflects how big miners want more copper and other key metals as the world shifts toward cleaner energy.
Why does it matter?
Rio Tinto leads in iron ore (valued around $142 billion), while Glencore is huge in copper and base metals (about $65 billion).
If they join forces, it would be the largest mining deal ever—shaking up who controls major resources worldwide.
For anyone interested in tech, green energy, or global business power plays, this is one to watch.