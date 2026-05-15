India's crude imports fall 17% in March amid U.S.-Israel-Iran tensions

Import bill down, HPCL profit ₹17,175cr

Even though India's average monthly crude import price rose 56.6% to $113.49 a barrel, India's import bill actually dropped nearly 5% to $11.7 billion, thanks to bringing in less oil (according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell).

For all of fiscal 2026, total imports cost $123.1 billion — down from last year — but overall volumes nudged up slightly.

Meanwhile, state-run HPCL saw profits soar by 133%, ending the year with ₹17,175 crore in net profit and a final dividend for shareholders.