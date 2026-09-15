India's current account deficit hits $7bn in July 2026

Even with the larger deficit, India saw a boost in capital coming in: the net capital account rose to $27.7 billion, thanks to strong foreign investment, and net services receipts increased to $17.6 billion.

Net transfer receipts, which include remittances, also increased to $13.2 billion, helping offset rising income outflows and commercial borrowing challenges, so overall, India still ended up with a healthy payments surplus of $20.8 billion for July.