India's data center capacity set to nearly triple by 2030
Business
India's data centers are set for a huge boost: capacity is expected to nearly triple by 2030, jumping from 1.65 GW to around 5-6 GW.
This surge comes thanks to our ever-growing appetite for data, more AI-powered tech, and laws like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and sectoral mandates from RBI and IRDAI pushing for local storage.
Mumbai Chennai hold 66%
Right now, Mumbai and Chennai together account for around 66% of India's installed data center capacity, but Hyderabad and the state of Gujarat are expected to see gains as AI needs bigger spaces and more power.
To keep up with all this growth, India will need to add about 5 GW of extra power grid capacity by 2030, so there's a big push ahead for infrastructure too.