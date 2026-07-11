India's data center capacity to surge, $100 billion GPU opportunity Business Jul 11, 2026

Big things are happening in India's tech world: data center capacity is expected to shoot up from 1.5 GW to as much as 12 GW by 2031, according to Deloitte.

That's a $100 billion investment opportunity, fueled mostly by the AI boom shifting work from old-school CPUs to powerful GPUs.

Right now, GPUs handle about 30% of cloud workloads here, but that could jump to 70% in just five years.