India's data center pipeline up 14.3% to 80 facilities
India's data center scene is leveling up fast: there has been a 14.3% increase in the development pipeline to 80 facilities in Q3 2026, compared with 70 facilities in 2025.
Most of these centers are now seriously powerful, with more than half packing more than 50 megawatts of capacity.
Even the mega-sized ones (above 100 MW) have nearly doubled, showing just how much digital demand is growing.
Mumbai Hyderabad dominate data center projects
Mumbai and Hyderabad are leading the charge, together making up more than 60% of all new projects.
Mumbai alone has added more massive centers, while Hyderabad has doubled its count of super-sized facilities.
Chennai and Pune maintained pipelines of nine facilities each, while New Delhi's pipeline increased from four to five facilities.