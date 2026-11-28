India's data center scene is leveling up fast: there has been a 14.3% increase in the development pipeline to 80 facilities in Q3 2026, compared with 70 facilities in 2025.

Most of these centers are now seriously powerful, with more than half packing more than 50 megawatts of capacity.

Even the mega-sized ones (above 100 MW) have nearly doubled, showing just how much digital demand is growing.