India's Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025 challenge AI-using MSMEs
With India's new Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025 have been notified and are rolling out in phases, small businesses using AI are facing real data privacy challenges.
Many MSMEs, says PrivaSapien CEO Abilash Soundararajan, focus on things like consent banners but skip serious security steps, leaving them open to huge fines (up to ₹250 crore) if a data breach results from missing technical safeguards.
MSMEs must run DPIAs, manage consent
To keep up with the rules, MSMEs need to handle consent properly, run Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), and safeguard personal information across all their apps.
Soundararajan recommends easy fixes like tracking what personal data they have, setting clear data retention policies, and knowing what personal data they hold, why, and where it sits.
He adds that getting compliance right isn't just about avoiding penalties: it can actually build customer trust and help businesses grow globally.