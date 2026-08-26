India's Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025 challenge AI-using MSMEs

To keep up with the rules, MSMEs need to handle consent properly, run Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), and safeguard personal information across all their apps.

Soundararajan recommends easy fixes like tracking what personal data they have, setting clear data retention policies, and knowing what personal data they hold, why, and where it sits.

He adds that getting compliance right isn't just about avoiding penalties: it can actually build customer trust and help businesses grow globally.