India's direct tax collections nearly 13% to ₹12.12L/cr mid-September 2026
Business
India's direct tax collections have climbed nearly 13% compared to last year, reaching ₹12.12 lakh crore by mid-September 2026.
This boost is accompanied by higher advance tax payments, which grew over 16%, even though refunds also went up sharply.
Corporate advance tax up 18.09% ₹4.16L/cr
Corporate advance tax collections rose 18.09% to ₹4.16 lakh crore, while non-corporate advance taxes rose 9.24%.
Securities Transaction Tax (STT) also hit ₹40,214.36 crore, showing strong market participation.