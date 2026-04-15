India's DoT and SEBI agree to share telecom fraud data
Business
India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are joining forces to crack down on financial fraud in the telecom world.
With a new agreement, both agencies will now share data to spot shady activity faster, like tracking mobile numbers linked to scams, so investors can feel a bit safer.
DoT shares financial fraud risk indicator
SEBI will flag suspicious telecom resources, while DoT shares tools like the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator.
This real-time info swap means quicker action against cyber fraud and money mules.
Already, over 8.8 million fake mobile connections have been shut down, stopping about ₹23 billion in losses in just 10 months.
It's all about keeping your digital investments more secure.