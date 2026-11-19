Dev believes reaching this goal means keeping up an ambitious 8% growth rate for the next two decades.

He also called for more private investment and new ways of funding beyond just bank loans, like using insurance, pension funds, and corporate bonds.

Since households account for nearly two-thirds of India's domestic savings, "the way these savings are used has an important bearing on how investment elsewhere in the economy is financed," said S Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the EAC-PM, suggesting that smarter financing could help drive big change.