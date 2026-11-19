India's economic adviser urges 25% manufacturing of GDP by 2047
India's top economic adviser says it's time for the country's manufacturing sector to step up, aiming to boost its share of GDP from about 16% to 17% now to 25% by 2047.
S Mahendra Dev shared this at a recent industry summit, pointing out that hitting this target is key if India wants to join the ranks of developed economies.
Economic adviser calls for private financing
Dev believes reaching this goal means keeping up an ambitious 8% growth rate for the next two decades.
He also called for more private investment and new ways of funding beyond just bank loans, like using insurance, pension funds, and corporate bonds.
Since households account for nearly two-thirds of India's domestic savings, "the way these savings are used has an important bearing on how investment elsewhere in the economy is financed," said S Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the EAC-PM, suggesting that smarter financing could help drive big change.