India's economy grows 7.7% in FY26 as Q4 hits 7.8%

India's manufacturing PMI 54.2, ₹2.51L/cr infrastructure

Manufacturing stayed on a roll, hitting its 37th straight month of expansion (PMI at 54.2 in June).

Services weren't far behind, posting their best numbers since late last year as demand picked up.

Plus, India invested ₹2.51 lakh crore into infrastructure in just two months (think new railway lines and safety upgrades) while GST collections jumped nearly 14%, showing businesses are buzzing again.

Even cars (including EVs) saw a boost thanks to rising rural demand!