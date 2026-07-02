India's economy grows 7.7% in FY26 as Q4 hits 7.8%
India's economy just clocked a solid 7.7% growth in FY26 (even stronger at 7.8% for the last quarter), showing it can handle global ups and downs pretty well.
The big drivers? Manufacturing and services kept up the momentum, with people spending more and investments staying strong.
India's manufacturing PMI 54.2, ₹2.51L/cr infrastructure
Manufacturing stayed on a roll, hitting its 37th straight month of expansion (PMI at 54.2 in June).
Services weren't far behind, posting their best numbers since late last year as demand picked up.
Plus, India invested ₹2.51 lakh crore into infrastructure in just two months (think new railway lines and safety upgrades) while GST collections jumped nearly 14%, showing businesses are buzzing again.
Even cars (including EVs) saw a boost thanks to rising rural demand!