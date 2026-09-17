India's egg exports rebound to half levels amid rising costs
India's egg exports are bouncing back after this year's West Asian war briefly halted shipments.
Things are picking up (exports have reached about half their usual level), but rising shipping costs and tough competition from Turkey are making it hard for Indian exporters to grow.
UAE container costs hit $9,000
Sending eggs to the United Arab Emirates (India's top market) now costs nearly five times more per container than before, jumping from $1,900 to $9,000.
Valsan Parameswaran, Secretary of the All India Poultry Product Exporters Association, says this is squeezing profits and hopes the government will step in.
Still, exporters are pushing through to keep trade going and protect their market share.
Namakkal-Erode drives ₹2,000cr egg exports
Almost all of India's exported eggs come from Tamil Nadu's Namakkal-Erode region, while India's egg exports brought in around ₹2,000 crore last year.
This shows just how important this area, and the poultry sector, is for India's export scene.