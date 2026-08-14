India's electronics exports $5.92bn up 57.4% in July, imports $14.37bn
India's electronics exports jumped by 57.4% in July 2026, hitting $5.92 billion, pretty impressive for the country's expanding manufacturing scene.
But at the same time, imports grew almost as fast, reaching $14.37 billion.
So even though India is selling more tech abroad, it's still spending way more on bringing in parts and equipment.
Four months FY27 electronics deficit $31.7bn
From the first four months of FY27, exports totaled $21.11 billion, but imports soared to $52.82 billion, leaving a huge trade deficit of $31.7 billion.
China remained India's largest import source, and imports from Taiwan more than doubled in July as India ramps up production but still needs foreign components to keep things running.
For every $100 earned from electronics exports in July, India spent $243 on imports, a reminder that building up manufacturing means relying heavily on global supply chains right now.