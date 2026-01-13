India's electronics exports just hit a new high

India's electronics exports soared to ₹4 lakh crore in 2025—a big jump from FY 2024-25's ₹3.3 lakh crore. This boom, highlighted by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, came on the back of record-breaking production worth ₹11.3 lakh crore.

Mobile phones lead the charge Phones were the real MVPs here, making up nearly half of all electronics production and bringing in ₹2 lakh crore in exports alone.

iPhone exports almost doubled to over ₹2 lakh crore from 2024 to 2025—pretty wild growth for one brand.

What's next? Even bigger numbers Industry experts at ICEA think mobile production will climb even higher in FY26, with nearly 30 crore units expected and one out of every four heading overseas—mostly to premium markets like the US through Apple, Samsung, and Motorola.