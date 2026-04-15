India's electronics imports rise 18% to $116bn in FY2025-26
Business
India just saw its electronics imports soar by nearly 18% to $116 billion in FY2025-26, up from about $98.65 billion in the preceding fiscal year (FY2024-25).
Even though exports, helped by smartphone shipments, grew almost 25% to $48 billion, the country is still heavily dependent on imported chips and components.
Manufacturing hasn't cut India's electronics deficit
Despite all the talk about domestic manufacturing efforts, the gap between what we import and export keeps growing.
Groups like GTRI point out that local manufacturing hasn't yet made a big dent in our reliance on foreign tech.
The takeaway? India's got some work to do if it wants to close that electronics trade deficit.