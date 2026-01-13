India's electronics industry is about to explode in size

What's driving this boom?

While IT services—already at $283 billion—are growing steadily at 12% per year, the real action is in electronics.

Thanks to government incentives since 2020 and big moves from companies like Dixon Technologies and Tata Electronics, local production is ramping up.

Jobs in electronics don't pay as much as IT yet, but new policies like the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) could change that.

As Ajai Chowdhry from Epic Foundation puts it, with continued policy support, electronics will be a key employment generator.