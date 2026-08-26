India's engineering exports rise 18% to $12.24 billion in July
Business
India's engineering exports jumped 18% in July 2026, reaching $12.24 billion, making it the fourth straight month above $10 billion.
These goods now make up more than a quarter of all merchandise exports, which also saw a healthy rise.
US remains top buyer, China rises
The US remained the top buyer, while exports to China rose 32% to $349 million. However, sales to Saudi Arabia dropped due to shipping troubles in the Strait of Hormuz.
While most product categories grew, 27 of 34 engineering product categories recorded positive growth.
EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha said exporters need to stay competitive and adapt as rising costs and global tensions make trade tougher.