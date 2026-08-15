India's engineering services exports $13.77 billion with 22.8% annual growth
India's engineering services exports have shot up to $13.77 billion in 2024-25, nearly eightfold from $1.77 billion in 2014-15 to $13.77 billion in 2024-25.
According to NITI Aayog, the sector has grown at an impressive 22.8% each year and now plays a huge role in India's professional services trade.
Plus, 67.2% of technical degrees awarded between 2015 and 2022 went to engineering graduates, showing just how central this field is for jobs and future growth.
NITI Aayog seeks national engineering regulation
Despite all this progress, engineering still doesn't have a solid regulatory system in India.
NITI Aayog is pushing for a national framework to set clear standards and keep things safe and accountable, especially as the sector keeps growing fast.
But so far, efforts like the Engineers Bill haven't made it through Parliament, leaving the profession without much oversight at a time when it matters more than ever.