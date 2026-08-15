India's engineering services exports $13.77 billion with 22.8% annual growth

India's engineering services exports have shot up to $13.77 billion in 2024-25, nearly eightfold from $1.77 billion in 2014-15 to $13.77 billion in 2024-25.

According to NITI Aayog, the sector has grown at an impressive 22.8% each year and now plays a huge role in India's professional services trade.

Plus, 67.2% of technical degrees awarded between 2015 and 2022 went to engineering graduates, showing just how central this field is for jobs and future growth.