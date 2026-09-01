India's Entity Locker in talks with Russia EU and Singapore
Business
India's Entity Locker, a secure digital wallet for businesses to store and share important documents, could go global.
Developed by the National e-Governance Division under MeitY, the platform is now in talks with Russia, the European Union, and Singapore to make document sharing work smoothly across borders.
Entity Locker stores bank guarantees domestically
Entity Locker is basically DigiLocker for businesses: think bank guarantees and regulatory paperwork stored digitally.
It is already helping Indian companies with electronic bank guarantees at home.
If expanded globally, it could make life easier for Indian exporters by letting them share verified documents securely with international partners.