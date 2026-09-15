India's exports jump 26.12% in August, decade-high, $26.86B deficit

When you count services too, total exports for August hit $82.68 billion (up 25.41% from last year), while imports reached $92.09 billion, making the overall trade gap $9.41 billion.

From April to August, the US was India's top export destination ($42.79 billion), and China was the main source of imports ($65.49 billion).

Engineering goods and petroleum products led exports; petroleum and electronics topped imports, all showing India's economy is holding strong.