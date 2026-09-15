India's exports jump 26.12% in August, decade-high, $26.86B deficit
Business
India's exports soared by 26.12% in August 2026, reaching $43.81 billion, the highest growth seen in 10 years.
Imports also climbed 14%, landing at $70.67 billion, which led to a trade deficit of $26.86 billion for the month.
India's August services-included trade gap $9.41B
When you count services too, total exports for August hit $82.68 billion (up 25.41% from last year), while imports reached $92.09 billion, making the overall trade gap $9.41 billion.
From April to August, the US was India's top export destination ($42.79 billion), and China was the main source of imports ($65.49 billion).
Engineering goods and petroleum products led exports; petroleum and electronics topped imports, all showing India's economy is holding strong.