India's FDI returns outshine other emerging markets

Where the money's going—and why net numbers dipped

India kept attracting $70-85 billion in gross FDI each year from FY20 to FY25. But net FDI fell sharply—from $44 billion down to just $1 billion—mainly because more investors are pulling their money out (repatriation).

The largest share of new equity went to services (19%), with computer software and hardware at 16% and trading at 8%.