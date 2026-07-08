India's FDI rises 44% to $39B, ranks 11th globally
Business
India saw a huge jump in foreign investment last year, with FDI rising 44% to hit $39 billion, pushing the country up to 11th place worldwide.
This boost came mostly from big moves by Alphabet and Poland's Hynfra, according to the latest UNCTAD report.
Alphabet invests $14.5B in Andhra Pradesh
Alphabet invested $14.5 billion in Andhra Pradesh, making up over a third of all new FDI. Hynfra followed with $4.1 billion for renewable energy projects nearby.
On top of that, India grabbed an 8% share of global AI investments and saw its own companies investing abroad soar by 50%.