India's fertilizer subsidy to rise 20% amid West Asia conflict Business Apr 27, 2026

India's fertilizer subsidy is expected to jump by 20% this year, thanks to a surge in global prices caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

India just placed a record order for urea, about one-quarter of its yearly imports, even though prices have nearly doubled since late February.

The move comes as supply disruptions from the conflict in West Asia continue to hit global markets.