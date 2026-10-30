India's finance ministry forms high-level banking committee for Viksit Bharat
India's finance ministry has launched the High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat to help shape the future of banking.
Led by former Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel, the team includes top names like Shirish Chandra Murmu, Padmaja Chunduru, and N S Vishwanathan.
Their main goal: Make Indian banks more competitive and ready for 2047.
Committee to review banking operations
The committee will look at how banks work now, everything from lending rules to legal frameworks, and suggest ways to make things smoother and more efficient.
They'll focus on boosting digital innovation (think AI and cybersecurity), improving access to loans, and making sure banks are set up for growth.
Plus, they want to help create a workforce that's ready for tomorrow's challenges.
The group has six months to deliver its game plan.