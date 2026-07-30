India's Finance Ministry urges faster AI and supply chain policies
Business
India's Finance Ministry is urging faster policy moves to keep up with global shifts, especially around AI and the weaponisation of supply chains.
Its review points out that India needs to step up its game to attract investment and stay resilient as the world gets more unpredictable.
Ministry backs Semicon 2.0, resource buffers
The ministry's plan includes pushing for growth in semiconductors (Semicon 2.0), coal gasification, shipbuilding, and hydrogen mobility.
It also wants stronger resource buffers for energy and critical minerals, since prices keep rising.
While India's technology and industry scene is expanding (think commercial space), the review warns that global shocks are not going away any time soon.