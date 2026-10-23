India's financial council warns on AI and US yield risks
Business
India's top financial council, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is urging everyone to stay sharp with so much happening globally: think AI shaking things up, rising US bond yields (which are causing heavy outflow from stock markets of emerging economies like India), and conflicts in places like West Asia and Ukraine.
All this makes the financial world a bit more unpredictable right now.
FSDC seeks coordination after SBI breach
After a suspected cyber breach at State Bank of India (SBI) exposed customer data, the FSDC reviewed its cybersecurity game plan and called for stronger teamwork among regulators.
They are also looking at how to boost fintech innovation while keeping risks in check, basically making sure India's financial sector can handle whatever comes next.