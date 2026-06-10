India's finished steel imports jump 62.5% amid duty-free re-export policy

Consumption up 9% private producers dominate

Steel demand at home is still strong, consumption rose 9% year-over-year thanks to booming construction and infrastructure projects.

Private giants like JSW Steel and Tata Steel led the way, making nearly nine out of 10 tons of finished steel last month.

Meanwhile, public sector producers saw output fall by over 7%, partly due to maintenance issues and a fire at RINL's Vishakhapatnam plant on June 8 that slowed things down even more.