India's foreign exchange reserves fall $1.2 billion to $719.74 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $1.2 billion, now standing at $719.74 billion as of October 24, 2026.
This follows a bigger $5 billion fall the previous week, hinting at ongoing pressure on the country's currency stash.
India's gold reserves drop to $103.1b
Not long ago, reserves hit a record high ($785.706 billion in early September) mainly thanks to dollar inflows from a special scheme for overseas Indians.
But gold reserves just fell by $2.6 billion, landing at $103.1 billion.
The reserves have been on a declining trend ever since.