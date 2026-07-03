India's forex reserves fall $5.65 billion to $666.93 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves just dropped by $5.65 billion, landing at $666.93 billion as of June 26, 2026.
Most of this fall came from a big dip in gold reserves, down by $5.39 billion, along with smaller decreases in foreign currency assets, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the IMF's reserve position.
RBI intervenes without targeting exchange rate
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is staying alert and stepping in when needed to keep things stable, even as global economic ups and downs shake up the currency market.
It is not aiming for any specific exchange rate, just making sure things don't get too rocky.