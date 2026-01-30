India's forex reserves hit record $709.41 billion
India's forex reserves have reached a record $709.41 billion as of January 23, 2026—breaking the previous high from 2024.
This marks three weeks in a row of growth, showing the country's financial cushion is getting stronger.
What's driving the surge?
Most of the boost came from more foreign currency assets and a surge in gold value (thanks to global tensions).
India now has enough reserves to cover almost 11 months of imports and nearly all its external debt—basically, it means we're well protected if things get rocky globally.
Other key economic indicators
India's current account deficit (the gap between what we earn and spend abroad) moderated, though the source does not provide a specific H1 FY26 figure.
Even with the rupee dropping against the dollar, India still posts strong remittances, and foreign investment is up too.
All in all, these numbers show economic resilience—even when times are unpredictable.