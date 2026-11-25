India's forex reserves up $46.68 billion, BoP down $8.1 billion
India's foreign-exchange reserves jumped by $46.68 billion in six months, reaching $737.78 billion as of September 2026, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
But here's the twist: even with this boost, the country's balance of payments actually dropped by $8.1 billion between April and June, mostly because of a wider current account deficit, a net capital account outflow, and portfolio investment outflows.
India's current account and capital outflows
The main reason for the balance-of-payments drop was a wider current account deficit ($4.2 billion), plus a capital account outflow ($3.9 billion).
Foreign investors also pulled out $3.5 billion overall, mainly from portfolio investments, though direct investments still brought in $6.1 billion.
Meanwhile, India's import cover ratio slipped to 9.8 months (down from 10.6 months), hinting at some pressure on financial stability despite those reserves, which are made up of foreign currency assets and gold.