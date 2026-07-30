India's FSSAI bans Vatave's Folineuro and Neuherbs True Vitamin products
Business
India's food safety authority just banned two health products, Vatave's Folineuro Syrup and Global Healthfit Retail's Neuherbs True Vitamin, for making misleading claims.
Folineuro Syrup was marketed as boosting brain health, but FSSAI found the packaging and name were falsely promising neurological benefits.
Neuherbs True Vitamin was flagged for using an unapproved, confusing trade name.
Folineuro banned nationwide, Neuherbs sales halted
Folineuro Syrup is now banned from being made or sold anywhere in India.
Global Healthfit has been told to stop selling Neuherbs True Vitamin immediately and must report back within 30 days on what steps they are taking to fix things.
The FSSAI is cracking down to keep food and supplement claims honest, so watch out for what you buy.