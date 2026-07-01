India's GCCs embrace AI skills despite June hiring slowdown
India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are all about AI right now, even as overall hiring slows down.
According to a foundit Insights Tracker report, hiring dipped 5% in June compared to last month and is down 9% from last year.
But here's the twist: nearly two-thirds of GCC roles now want skills in AI, data science, or intelligent automation.
GCC AI-focused roles projected at 64%
Tech, banking and finance companies make up over half of all GCC hiring, with a strong focus on people who can use AI for smarter work.
Bengaluru is still the top spot for these jobs (30%), but Hyderabad, Pune, and fast-growing tier-two cities like Coimbatore and Jaipur are catching up.
The share of AI-focused roles has jumped from just 11% in 2021 to a whopping 64% (projected) this year, showing how India is quickly becoming an innovation hub for global companies.