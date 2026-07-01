India's GCCs embrace AI skills despite June hiring slowdown

GCC AI-focused roles projected at 64%

Tech, banking and finance companies make up over half of all GCC hiring, with a strong focus on people who can use AI for smarter work.

Bengaluru is still the top spot for these jobs (30%), but Hyderabad, Pune, and fast-growing tier-two cities like Coimbatore and Jaipur are catching up.

The share of AI-focused roles has jumped from just 11% in 2021 to a whopping 64% (projected) this year, showing how India is quickly becoming an innovation hub for global companies.