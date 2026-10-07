India's GCCs face layoffs from parent company restructuring and AI
India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are seeing big changes: about half of recent layoffs are due to parent companies restructuring and cutting costs.
AI is also making some traditional roles less relevant, while sector-specific challenges add pressure.
In June and October 2026, closures like Cambium Networks's Bengaluru GCC and Hy-Vee's India engineering center left nearly 350 people jobless, signaling a wider trend of downsizing.
GCCs shift to specialized small teams
With salaries set to rise by over 10% in 2026 and AI changing the game, GCCs are shifting gears.
Instead of large teams handling routine work, many centers now focus on specialized areas like AI, cybersecurity, and product engineering.
These smaller teams bring more strategic value and could shape a new future for India's tech hubs.