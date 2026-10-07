India's GCCs face layoffs from parent company restructuring and AI

India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are seeing big changes: about half of recent layoffs are due to parent companies restructuring and cutting costs.

AI is also making some traditional roles less relevant, while sector-specific challenges add pressure.

In June and October 2026, closures like Cambium Networks's Bengaluru GCC and Hy-Vee's India engineering center left nearly 350 people jobless, signaling a wider trend of downsizing.