India's GCCs handle advanced tech, AI talent doubling by 2026
Business
India's global capability centers (GCCs) are stepping up in a big way: almost half now handle advanced tech projects and tough R&D challenges, sometimes even outpacing their global headquarters, says a new report.
The country's AI/ML talent scene is also exploding, with the number of professionals expected to double by 2026, making India second only to the US for AI talent.
GCCs captured nearly half new leases
This GCC growth spurt is driving up office demand too. In early 2026, GCCs took up nearly half of all new leased office space: Bengaluru and Hyderabad led the pack.
Flexible workspaces are also trending: about 40% to 45% of enterprise flexible seats now go to GCCs, and most plan to expand this even more.