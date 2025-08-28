Next Article
India's GDP growth likely at 6.7% in April-June
India's GDP data for April-June 2025 is dropping soon, and most analysts expect growth around 6.7%.
That's a bit lower than last quarter (7.4%), but pretty much matches where things stood this time last year.
Services sector is the real standout
Big government spending and cooling inflation have helped keep growth steady, with SBI forecasting up to 7%.
But not every sector is thriving: industrial growth slowed to about 4% and agriculture to 4.5%.
The real standout? Services, which jumped by a strong 8.3%—the best in two years.
Fresh GDP figures will signal how India's economy is doing
These fresh GDP figures will signal how India's economy is really doing as we head into the rest of FY26.
Policymakers, investors, and anyone watching jobs or markets will be looking for clues on what comes next.