India's GDP growth likely at 6.7% in April-June

Big government spending and cooling inflation have helped keep growth steady, with SBI forecasting up to 7%. But not every sector is thriving: industrial growth slowed to about 4% and agriculture to 4.5%. The real standout? Services, which jumped by a strong 8.3%—the best in two years.

These fresh GDP figures will signal how India's economy is really doing as we head into the rest of FY26.

Policymakers, investors, and anyone watching jobs or markets will be looking for clues on what comes next.