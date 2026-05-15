India's gems and jewelry exports fall 9% to $2.45 billion

Jewelry categories show mixed export results

Cut-and-polished diamond exports slid almost 20%, and plain gold jewelry took a big hit, down nearly one-half, since high gold prices scared off bulk buyers.

On the bright side, studded gold jewelry sales jumped 16% thanks to steady demand for premium designs even during tough times.

Silver jewelry exports soared more than fourfold as people looked for affordable options, and platinum jewelry was up over 90%.

Lab-grown diamonds dropped in value but sold slightly more by volume, while colored gemstones saw small but steady growth, showing that niche markets are still holding strong despite the overall slowdown.