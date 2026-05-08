India's gold ETFs log 11th straight month, $297.2 million in April Business May 08, 2026

Gold ETFs are on a roll: India just saw its 11th month in a row of people putting more money into these funds, with inflows jumping 68% to $297.2 million in April (up from $176.6 million in March).

This happened even though gold prices have been pretty shaky, dropping 1% last month after a big fall in March.