India's gold ETFs log 11th straight month, $297.2 million in April
Business
Gold ETFs are on a roll: India just saw its 11th month in a row of people putting more money into these funds, with inflows jumping 68% to $297.2 million in April (up from $176.6 million in March).
This happened even though gold prices have been pretty shaky, dropping 1% last month after a big fall in March.
Global gold ETFs draw $6.6B inflows
Worldwide, gold ETFs bounced back with $6.6 billion flowing in during April.
Europe led the way thanks to worries about geopolitics and energy prices, while North America also returned to positive numbers.
Asia made some noise too: Hong Kong hit a record $732 million and mainland China added $498 million, pushing global holdings up to their third-highest level ever at 4,137 metric tons.