India's gold ETFs reverse inflows with ₹7.25 billion May outflow

May redemptions exceed inflows, assets rise

Gold prices have been hitting all-time highs lately, so many investors took the chance to cash out and book profits.

In May, gross inflows were ₹26.05 billion, but redemptions were even higher at ₹33.3 billion.

Interestingly, despite these outflows, the total assets managed by Gold ETFs actually grew, from ₹1.78 trillion in April to ₹1.85 trillion, thanks to rising gold values.