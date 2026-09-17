India's gold jewelers urge government to scrap MDR on UPI

An MDR of up to ₹200 would apply to a UPI transaction of ₹50,000, while transactions exceeding ₹75,000 could attract MDR of up to ₹300.

While buyers don't pay this directly, it raises shopkeepers' expenses, especially since high-value digital payments are common now.

Nazar points out that waiving these fees could help jewelers get an exemption from MDR.