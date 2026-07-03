India's Gold Monetisation Scheme may include jewelers in August 2026 Business Jul 03, 2026

India's Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) is getting a fresh update: this time, jewelers could join the action.

The government wants to unlock some of the 30,000 tons of unused gold sitting in homes and rely less on imported bullion.

After recent talks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and industry leaders, the new plan is likely to be unveiled in August 2026, right before festival season.