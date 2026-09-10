India's government bonds hit as US yields and oil rise

Bond yields nudged up, and the rupee kept sliding, hitting 95.16 per US dollar for the fifth straight day. Still, a huge liquidity surplus in banks offered some relief.

Traders say the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely conducted near-maturity dollar-rupee sell-buy swaps to steady things.

Analysts think the RBI might raise its cash reserve ratio soon to manage liquidity better.

All eyes are now on upcoming inflation numbers and next week's US Federal Reserve policy decisions, which could shape where bond yields and the rupee go next.