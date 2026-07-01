India's GST marks 9 years as taxpayers 1.65cr, collections 22.27L/cr
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) just turned nine, and it's been a game-changer.
Since 2017, the number of GST taxpayers has jumped from about 66.5 lakh to 1.65 crore by May 2026.
At the same time, GST collections have tripled, growing from around ₹7.4 lakh crore in FY18 to nearly ₹22.27 lakh crore in FY26.
India's GST 2.0 targets AI compliance
This growth isn't slowing down: GST brought in around ₹4.37 lakh crore in just April and May this year, with June alone hitting ₹1.95 lakh crore (up nearly 14% from last year).
Now, GST is getting an upgrade: "GST 2.0" will move toward an intelligent framework with businesses seeking AI-driven compliance and data-led dispute reduction, aiming to make things smoother for both businesses and taxpayers as India keeps moving toward a more digital tax system.