India's H1 FY2026-27 fiscal deficit 7.14L/cr is 42.1% of target
Business
India's fiscal deficit hit ₹7.14 lakh crore in the first half of FY2026-27, already 42.1% of the full-year target for FY2026-27, and up from 36.5% at this point last year.
The government's target for FY2026-27 is ₹16.96 lakh crore.
Total receipts 18.35L/cr 50.3% annual estimate
On the bright side, total receipts reached ₹18.35 lakh crore (50.3% of the annual estimate), with revenue receipts at ₹17.57 lakh crore (49.7%).
This includes ₹12.76 lakh crore from taxes and ₹4.81 lakh crore from non-tax sources.