India's housing demand drops 9%, supply rises—what it means for buyers

Prices slow down and deals get better

Even though prices are still climbing—up 1.5% this quarter and almost 17% over the year—they're rising more slowly than before.

Sellers can't push prices as much, especially in the mid-range segment where there's lots of competition.

Developers are still launching plenty of new projects, mainly around Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, so expect more choices and better deals if you're looking to buy soon.