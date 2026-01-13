Next Article
India's housing demand drops 9%, supply rises—what it means for buyers
Business
Homebuyers, here's some good news: India's housing market is finally cooling off.
Demand for homes in major cities dropped nearly 9% last quarter, while the number of available homes actually grew by over 3%.
This shift means buyers now have more options and a bit more power at the negotiating table.
Prices slow down and deals get better
Even though prices are still climbing—up 1.5% this quarter and almost 17% over the year—they're rising more slowly than before.
Sellers can't push prices as much, especially in the mid-range segment where there's lots of competition.
Developers are still launching plenty of new projects, mainly around Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, so expect more choices and better deals if you're looking to buy soon.