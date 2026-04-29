India's industrial output rose 4.1% in March 2026, below February
Business
India's industrial output grew by 4.1% in March 2026, slower than February's 5.2% and much less than last year's 7.5% for power generation.
Manufacturing was up just a bit, and power generation barely grew, though mining had a better month.
Conflicts threaten India's energy, investment rising
Experts warn that global conflicts could mess with energy supplies and make things tougher for Indian industries.
Still, investment in infrastructure is picking up, which is a good sign.