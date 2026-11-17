India's industry groups push PLIs for battery components robotics automation
India's top industry groups want the government to roll out fresh production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for cutting-edge sectors like battery components, robotics, and automation ahead of the 2027 budget.
FICCI is pitching a dedicated ₹12,000 crore PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery components.
ASSOCHAM seeks PLI tweaks and incentives
ASSOCHAM also wants similar support for robotics and precision parts, plus tweaks to existing PLI schemes in areas like specialty steel and solar modules, mainly to make rules simpler and get incentives out faster.
ASSOCHAM has called for targeted fiscal incentives for machinery modernisation, technology upgradation, and lower operating costs through affordable credit.
FICCI has proposed a Development Finance Framework for Manufacturing that could include a dedicated development finance institution.