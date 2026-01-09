India's inflation is ticking up, but still way lower than last year

What's going on with prices and why should you care?

The RBI has actually lowered its full-year inflation forecast to 2%, keeping it well within their comfort zone (2-6%).

Food inflation is still negative, meaning some stuff is cheaper than last year, but tomatoes and other veggies are pricier after weird weather hit supplies.

If you're thinking about loans or savings, it's important to note that a gentle rise in inflation could generally affect EMIs and deposit returns—but nearly 80% of everyday items are seeing less than 4% price hikes right now.

So while costs are inching up, most things aren't getting wildly expensive just yet.