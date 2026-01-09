State-owned investors pull back big on India in 2025
In 2025, state-owned investors cut their India investments by over 70%, dropping from $20.1 billion last year to just $5.7 billion.
Much of this capital is now heading toward developed markets like the US, with India's share of global deployments shrinking sharply from 9.5% to only 2%.
Gulf funds scale down, but some bright spots
Gulf-based investors also dialed back—Abu Dhabi's ADIA slashed its India exposure to $916 million (from $2.19 billion), and total Gulf flows fell to $1.38 billion.
On a positive note, Qatar's QIA actually upped its investment a bit, showing there's still some interest.
India tries to win back global capital
To turn things around, India is pitching itself as a long-term destination for sovereign money through moves like GIFT City and new investment schemes.
As Diego Lopez from Global SWF put it, "actionable, investable opportunities" and solid local partners are key if India wants those big-ticket investments to return.