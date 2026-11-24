India's informal sector grows to 9.47cr businesses driven by self-employed
India's informal sector (think small businesses and self-run shops) grew fast between July and September 2025.
The number of these businesses shot up by 18.81%, reaching 9.47 crore, while jobs in this space climbed 16.86% to hit 15.03 crore.
Most of this boom came from people working for themselves, not from newly hired positions.
India's informal sector self-employment about 62%
Self-employed owners now make up about 62% of the workforce, up from a year earlier (59.98% in July-September 2024), while hired workers are increasing as employees.
More businesses are getting officially registered too (43.28%, up from 37.20%).
On the tech side, a huge 80% of enterprises now accept cashless payments.
And here's some good news: women's participation jumped to over 31%, showing more women are joining the workforce than before.